Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) Comparison side by side

Both Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 3.27 N/A -0.41 0.00 Glaukos Corporation 72 11.45 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Glaukos Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Glaukos Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9% Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8%

Risk & Volatility

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Glaukos Corporation’s beta is 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Glaukos Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Glaukos Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Glaukos Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Glaukos Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Glaukos Corporation’s consensus price target is $71, while its potential upside is 8.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Glaukos Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 36.8% and 0% respectively. 0.1% are Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Glaukos Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -4.38% -5.51% -44.7% -31.43% -32.58% -3.23% Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42%

For the past year Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Glaukos Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Glaukos Corporation beats Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.