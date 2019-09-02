Ejf Capital Trimmed Cnb Finl Pa (CCNE) Stake By $420,500; Crestwood Capital Management LP Trimmed Servicenow (NOW) Stake

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 15.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 8,640 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Crestwood Capital Management Lp holds 48,600 shares with $11.98M value, down from 57,240 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $48.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.50 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Ejf Capital Llc decreased Cnb Finl Corp Pa (CCNE) stake by 28.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc sold 16,820 shares as Cnb Finl Corp Pa (CCNE)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 41,221 shares with $1.04M value, down from 58,041 last quarter. Cnb Finl Corp Pa now has $398.05M valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 21,345 shares traded or 3.53% up from the average. CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has declined 7.96% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CCNE News: 16/04/2018 – CNB Financial PA 1Q EPS 46c; 05/05/2018 – DJ CNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBW); 22/04/2018 – DJ CNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCNE); 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 09/03/2018 CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED FIGURES REPRESENT ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – CNB FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – CNB Computers Purchases CVP Automated Packing Solution and ProShip Shipping Software; 10/04/2018 – CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED DATA REMAIN THE BIGGEST ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S CURRENT FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after CNB says slow appreciation could lead to faster tightening

Analysts await CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CCNE’s profit will be $9.48M for 10.49 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by CNB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.56% negative EPS growth.

Ejf Capital Llc increased First Savings Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) stake by 14,155 shares to 31,523 valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) stake by 27,672 shares and now owns 43,864 shares. Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was raised too.

More notable recent CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CNB Financial (CCNE) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/31/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 46% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2,690 activity. $1,354 worth of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) was bought by Scott Nicholas N. Jr. on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold CCNE shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.51 million shares or 0.72% more from 6.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). 4,434 were accumulated by Citigroup. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 90,797 shares. Ejf Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 41,221 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Stifel Corp accumulated 0.01% or 193,277 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 134,600 shares. 257,338 are owned by Northern Tru Corporation. Voya Investment Ltd reported 8,775 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Lsv Asset Management owns 150,480 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) for 643,387 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow: Now Is The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $242 lowest target. $275.33’s average target is 5.15% above currents $261.84 stock price. ServiceNow had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $32000 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20.