Ejf Capital Position in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Trimmed by $786,400; North American Management Boosted Its Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Stake by $440,370; Share Price Declined

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 24,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.30M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 4.09 million shares traded or 1.85% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 14,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 89,673 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 949,568 shares traded or 67.71% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $444.18M for 9.60 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 27,672 shares to 43,864 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Business First Bancshares In by 46,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 690,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Coastal Finl Corp Wa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 961,151 were accumulated by Principal Gru. Invest invested 1% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Ejf Cap Limited Company reported 4.57% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 56,504 were reported by Qs Lc. Aqr Capital Ltd holds 538,979 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 10,677 were reported by Nwq Co Limited Com. Mariner Lc reported 0.29% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 68,180 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 102,580 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 26,915 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 30,623 are owned by Shell Asset Management. Moody Bank Division owns 435 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company owns 299,625 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,734 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 283,463 shares. Bb&T Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 44,269 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 738,760 shares stake. Advisory Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 84,049 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 12,466 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 995 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). 23,448 are held by Hightower Limited Company. 22,558 were accumulated by Fdx Advsr. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Novare Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 51,000 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 1,990 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott has 26,006 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York holds 0.31% or 67,620 shares in its portfolio.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,527 shares to 108,422 shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,186 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).