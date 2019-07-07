Ejf Capital Lowered Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Position by $13.61 Million as Share Value Declined; As Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Share Value Declined, Cove Street Capital Has Upped Its Holding

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 302,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 229,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, down from 532,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 1.46M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 58,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 360,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, up from 302,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 271,253 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 11.34% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Global Urology Devices Market Estimated to Reach USD 52,627 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Zions (ZION) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lear Corporation (LEA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.03% stake. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 600 shares. World Asset Mngmt has 10,148 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gam Holding Ag has 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 14,183 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 3.49M shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cleararc Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Paragon Capital Management Limited invested in 6,655 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership owns 697,000 shares. Schroder Invest Grp Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 1.02M shares. Cwm Lc accumulated 300 shares. 100 were reported by Orrstown Fincl Svcs Incorporated. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Avalon Advsrs Limited Com holds 68,396 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management owns 91,876 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. 7,746 shares valued at $373,977 were sold by Smith Jennifer Anne on Monday, January 28. SHIREY TERRY ALAN also sold $24,756 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $259,205 were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K on Tuesday, February 12. The insider STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold 8,000 shares worth $385,590. LAURSEN THOMAS E had sold 1,237 shares worth $59,951 on Monday, January 28.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific City Financial Corp by 735,798 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $25.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 103,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 23.60% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.89 per share. ZION’s profit will be $200.81 million for 10.50 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) by 1.02M shares to 933,327 shares, valued at $19.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,080 shares, and cut its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP).