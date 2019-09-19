Ejf Capital Lowered Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding by $3.08 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Stock Price Rose, Bath Savings Trust Co Has Boosted by $782,964 Its Position

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 27,899 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03 million, up from 24,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $257.55. About 63,639 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 29.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 68,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 161,122 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41M, down from 229,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 74,018 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 23,015 shares to 28,200 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,148 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.01% or 3,122 shares. Delta Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 2.12% or 13,371 shares. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 16,394 shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 307,743 shares. Guardian Lp owns 2,050 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gw Henssler Associates Ltd reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Old National Bank & Trust In stated it has 3,981 shares. 68,737 were reported by Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Davidson Inv Advisors stated it has 39,591 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Salzhauer Michael owns 894 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 66,087 are owned by Cibc Ww Markets Corp. 1,784 are owned by Middleton & Co Ma. Roberts Glore Il holds 0.89% or 5,804 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Llc holds 0.03% or 10,681 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 0.01% stake. 42 were reported by Ent Financial Serv. Cibc Ww holds 25,783 shares. Forest Hill Ltd Liability holds 2.94% or 182,518 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 112 shares. Korea Invest holds 88,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. M&T Natl Bank Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 20,584 shares. Hrt Lc invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Mason Street Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 398,240 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 581,081 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $62.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 28,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in First Savings Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG).

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Consider Zions (ZION) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Elevated Costs, Risky Loans Hurt Zions (ZION): Time to Sell? – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorporation Earnings: ZION Stock Slides as Q1 EPS Down Y2Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.90M for 10.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.