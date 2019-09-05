Ejf Capital Lowered Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Holding; Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Has 1.94 Sentiment

Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 62 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 32 sold and trimmed holdings in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 6.14 million shares, up from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Great Southern Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 26 Increased: 36 New Position: 26.

Ejf Capital Llc decreased Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) stake by 81.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc analyzed 751,762 shares as Ally Finl Inc (ALLY)'s stock rose 10.70%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 170,113 shares with $4.68M value, down from 921,875 last quarter. Ally Finl Inc now has $12.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 1.22M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500.

Walthausen & Co. Llc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. for 162,879 shares. Hm Capital Management Llc owns 6,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 5,471 shares. The Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 37,224 shares.

The stock increased 2.37% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 30,798 shares traded or 14.81% up from the average. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) has risen 3.08% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.08% the S&P500.

Analysts await Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 24.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.57 per share. GSBC’s profit will be $16.91M for 11.80 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.03% negative EPS growth.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $798.04 million. The Company’s deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 10.55 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans.

More notable recent Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Need To Know: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance" on August 14, 2019

Ejf Capital Llc increased Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) stake by 11,867 shares to 122,170 valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Savings Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) stake by 14,155 shares and now owns 31,523 shares. Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) was raised too.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.75M for 8.41 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "When Should You Buy Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)? – Yahoo Finance" on August 27, 2019