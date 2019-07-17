Ejf Capital Lowered Fnb Pa (FNB) Holding by $11.89 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by $2.89 Million as Shares Declined

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 46.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 1.15 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 15.39% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 127.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 413,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 738,000 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $695.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 559,353 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has risen 0.89% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Return to Middle-Earth for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Nationwide; 05/03/2018 HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – ON MARCH 1, BOARD OF CO INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS COMPRISING THE BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – APPOINTED JEAN S. DESRAVINES TO THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 23/04/2018 – DJ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMHC); 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Track Record of Negative Free Operating Cash Flow; 17/05/2018 – Digital Marketing Agency, Pyxl, Hires Former CEO of Lonely Planet and Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree, Daniel Houghton, as CEO

More notable recent Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “13th Annual 180 Awards Recognize 16 Students for Overcoming the Odds, Achieving Exceptional Growth in Reading and Math Skills – PRNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Shares Rose 48% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “HMH Holdings (HMHC) Announces Divestiture of Riverside Clinical & Standardized Testing Portfolio – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2018. More interesting news about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? In the Classroom! – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. Slumps on CEO Resignation – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2016.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 143,200 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $62.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 101,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,882 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.82 million activity.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.18 million for 10.00 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “F.N.B. aims to raise $120M through offering – Pittsburgh Business Times” on February 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “F.N.B. hires exec to lead key mortgage divisions – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on February 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about F.N.B. Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First National Bank Demonstrates Commitment to Customer Experience, Security with Full Suite of Retail Banking Technology from ARGO – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “F.N.B. sponsoring Pittsburgh Promise gala – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 103,738 shares to 550,802 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Business First Bancshares In by 46,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 690,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).

