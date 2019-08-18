Ejf Capital Lifted Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding by $8.37 Million; Market Value Declined; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Value Rose While Pacad Investment LTD Has Upped Its Position

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 336.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 190,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 246,781 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 56,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 497,238 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 831.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 39,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 44,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37M shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGET OF $4 BLN IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Faces Nasty Fine — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CITES ADDED LEGAL ACCRUAL ON $1B PENALTY; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO on New Ad Campaign and Fed Policy (Video); 10/05/2018 – WFC SAYS ASSET CAP MANAGEMENT ACTIONS LESS THAN ANTICIPATED; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN BETSY DUKE ADDRESSES SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Face Investor Scrutiny, Protests at Annual Meeting (Video); 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Jacobsen Sympathizes With Fed’s Dovish View (Video); 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin: Wells Fargo Investigation Seeks Info Related to Inappropriate Referrals of Brokerage Customers to Managed and Advisory Accounts

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 22,900 shares to 15,596 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 25,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,262 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Ltd holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 62,950 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 685,859 shares stake. Cna Financial Corporation has invested 0.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc stated it has 145,796 shares. Moreover, America First Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oakworth Cap Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 12,124 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.56 million shares. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.47% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 258,667 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt stated it has 3.57% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Nj reported 7,850 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 2.00M shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group holds 0.06% or 2,295 shares. Parthenon stated it has 5,029 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has 2.26 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd Co invested in 1.13M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 1,445 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% or 120,745 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 10.66 million shares stake. Quinn Opportunity Prtn accumulated 11,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,715 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 81,446 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 32,963 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 20 shares. Schneider Mgmt has 5.82% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 573,643 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 62,165 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 32,954 shares. 25,648 are held by United Services Automobile Association. Nomura has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Boston Ptnrs invested 0.12% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

