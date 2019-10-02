Ejf Capital Increases Stake in Sb Finl Group (SBFG); As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Flossbach Von Storch Ag Raised Its Position by $67.55 Million

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 485,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 5.61 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $781.27M, up from 5.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $131.91. About 10.07M shares traded or 39.85% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The hedge fund held 629,151 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36 million, up from 529,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 6,713 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Associates Ltd Liability Com owns 51,004 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 60,735 are owned by Jefferies Ltd Liability. Orleans Mgmt Corp La stated it has 19,883 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Athena Cap Advsr Ltd Liability reported 1.58% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ironwood Management Lc holds 6,389 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. 61,572 are owned by Country Club Tru Na. Hikari Power Ltd invested 4.71% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Founders Secs Lc has 0.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,702 shares. The Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 2.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sumitomo Life Ins invested 1.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schwartz Counsel holds 5,400 shares. 623,698 are owned by Zacks Invest Mngmt. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 44,744 shares. Reik Lc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 17,572 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Drugmakers pursue new plan to wrap opioid suits – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “California Jury Awards $40M Talc Verdict Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 66,720 shares to 256,445 shares, valued at $33.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 45,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,897 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek (NYSE:AME).

More important recent SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Schedule for Third-Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About NOW Inc.’s (NYSE:DNOW) 5.5% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rurban Financial Corp. Announces New Name and Trading Symbol – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2013.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,149 are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Kennedy reported 16,809 shares. 6,400 are held by Lsv Asset Management. Gendell Jeffrey L invested in 0.08% or 36,845 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc has 30,544 shares. Bridgeway Management holds 0.02% or 78,774 shares. Cutler Cap Management Limited Liability owns 185,003 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Jcsd Capital Limited Liability Company reported 207,144 shares stake. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability owns 12,201 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). 175,516 were reported by Pinnacle Lc. 68 are owned by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc). Fj Ltd Liability Co invested in 213,000 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 90 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 2,500 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $68,888 activity. $620 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares were bought by HELBERG TOM R. 1,000 SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares with value of $17,050 were bought by KLEIN MARK A. MARTIN WILLIAM G also bought $8,040 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) on Thursday, August 15.