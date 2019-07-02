Ejf Capital Increases Position in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST); Denali Advisors Holding in United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) Has Cut by $2.57 Million as Market Value Declined

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, down from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $82.75. About 698,217 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 16.17% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.60% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Rev $389.2M; 26/03/2018 – Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Bd; 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 30/03/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS- NOTIFIED BY FDA CO’S NDA FOR IMPLANTABLE SYSTEM FOR REMODULIN ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW AS CLASS 2 RESUBMISSION – SEC FILING

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 11,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 122,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 110,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $38.23. About 4,099 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 23.10% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 1.19 million shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 24,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.39 EPS, down 39.95% or $1.59 from last year’s $3.98 per share. UTHR’s profit will be $104.70M for 8.66 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $-11.32 actual EPS reported by United Therapeutics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.11% EPS growth.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 8,400 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp. Cl A (NYSE:AL).