Ejf Capital Increases Holding in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL); As Stepan Co (SCL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Walthausen & Company Decreased Its Position

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 17,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 74,089 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, down from 91,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $99.38. About 57,748 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.67. About 122,847 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 376,483 shares to 734,623 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mts Systems Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 15,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Mackinac Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFNC).

Analysts await Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.11 per share. SCL’s profit will be $26.40 million for 21.24 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Stepan Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Stepan Company’s (NYSE:SCL) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stepan Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold SCL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 16.51 million shares or 3.19% more from 16.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 11,415 shares. Point72 Asset Lp has 300 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 1,733 shares. Wilen Corporation invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Principal Fincl Gru holds 172,773 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0.07% or 124,262 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc owns 11,320 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 16,800 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 36,633 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.14% or 32,500 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl owns 3,163 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.03% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Moreover, Quantum Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj has 0.09% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 4,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,796 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $130,652 activity.

More notable recent American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Equity Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” on November 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy American Equity Investment (AEL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Equity Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Equity Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $805.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Randolph Bancorp Inc by 60,854 shares to 431,269 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smartfinancial Inc by 83,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,659 shares, and cut its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Clarivest Asset holds 0.1% or 186,018 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 173,490 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Llc stated it has 0.12% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) or 6,057 shares. Profund Advisors Lc accumulated 8,102 shares. James Inv Rech reported 54,746 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest Inc has invested 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Systematic Financial Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 47,170 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 4.30 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 69,223 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.16% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL).