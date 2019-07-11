Ejf Capital Increased Its Holding in Regions Finl New (RF) by $1.45 Million as Valuation Declined; Granite Constr (GVA) Position Held by Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,754 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 143,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.41. About 217,190 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 103,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 550,802 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, up from 447,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01 billion market cap company. It closed at $15.06 lastly. It is down 25.42% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 7,369 shares. Morgan Dempsey Limited Com stated it has 70,205 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 47,323 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,403 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co. Thrivent For Lutherans has 269,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 165 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 9,200 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 6,996 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hrt Financial Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 6,422 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 130,825 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru holds 272 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Den Berg Management I, Texas-based fund reported 524,940 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 462,333 shares to 124,360 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 275,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,805 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 197,991 shares. Sirios Capital Mgmt Lp invested 3.28% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Blackrock invested in 83.01 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Asset Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 18,480 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 1.21M shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.32% or 34,500 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 157,732 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 190,651 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Homrich & Berg holds 90,047 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Anchor Advsr holds 0.07% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 218,729 shares. First Commonwealth Pa owns 14,118 shares. World Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 65,207 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group owns 417,423 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 6.13M shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 1.19 million shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) by 96,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).