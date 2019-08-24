Ejf Capital Increased Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding; Shorts at Brunswick (BC) Raised By 20.02%

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) had an increase of 20.02% in short interest. BC’s SI was 3.93M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 20.02% from 3.28 million shares previously. With 1.26M avg volume, 3 days are for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)’s short sellers to cover BC’s short positions. The SI to Brunswick Corporation’s float is 4.58%. The stock decreased 5.07% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.16. About 914,032 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program

Ejf Capital Llc increased Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) stake by 336.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc acquired 190,232 shares as Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)’s stock declined 8.14%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 246,781 shares with $10.96M value, up from 56,549 last quarter. Assured Guaranty Ltd now has $4.20B valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 546,683 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Ejf Capital Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 133,000 shares to 10,000 valued at $483,000 in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick has $84 highest and $5500 lowest target. $65.33’s average target is 47.94% above currents $44.16 stock price. Brunswick had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 11. FBR Capital maintained Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by FBR Capital. Citigroup maintained Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $5700 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.79 billion. The companyÂ’s Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets. It has a 25.08 P/E ratio. It serves independent boat builders and end users, as well as local, state, and foreign governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Sport Jet, Mercury Jet Drive, Mercury Diesel, Sea Pro, Axius, Zeus, Quicksilver, Mercury Precision Parts, Mercury Propellers, Attwood, Garelick, Whale, Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine Supply, Payne's Marine Group, BLA, Seachoice, and MotorGuide brand names.