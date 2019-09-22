Ejf Capital Increased First Utd (FUNC) Stake By $3.02 Million; Cortland Bancorp Has 2.5 Sentiment

Ejf Capital Llc increased First Utd Corp (FUNC) stake by 56.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc acquired 158,972 shares as First Utd Corp (FUNC)’s stock rose 13.24%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 442,775 shares with $8.73M value, up from 283,803 last quarter. First Utd Corp now has $160.24M valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 44,444 shares traded or 21.45% up from the average. First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) has risen 13.85% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FUNC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First United Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUNC); 20/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HARTWELL FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH–ADVERSE ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE–THE GREAT WALTON; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in First United; 08/03/2018 First United Corporation Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Global Strategy and Technology Consultancy, Levvel, Announces First United Kingdom Office; 15/05/2018 – Second Curve Capital LLC Exits Position in First United

Cortland Bancorp Inc (CLDB) investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -5.50, from 8 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 5 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 2 decreased and sold stakes in Cortland Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 833,192 shares, down from 1.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cortland Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $97.43 million. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. It has a 12.98 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans.

The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 450 shares traded. Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Cortland Bancorp for 322,469 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 297,533 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Trust Co has 0.21% invested in the company for 31,719 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 52,638 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $13,812 activity. Rodeheaver Carissa Lynn had bought 173 shares worth $3,984 on Monday, September 16. Shares for $109 were bought by Ruddell Gary. $197 worth of First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) was bought by RUDY IRVIN ROBERT on Thursday, August 1. 148 shares valued at $3,175 were bought by McCullough John on Thursday, August 1. Shares for $1,329 were bought by Shockley Marisa A..

Ejf Capital Llc decreased Sb One Bancorp stake by 35,712 shares to 239,413 valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pcsb Finl Corp stake by 27,315 shares and now owns 113,677 shares. Meridian Corporation was reduced too.