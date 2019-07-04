Ejf Capital Increased First Savings Finl Group (FSFG) Stake; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position By $5.54 Million

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 75.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 39,832 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 12,871 shares with $1.80 million value, down from 52,703 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $377.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat

Ejf Capital Llc increased First Savings Finl Group Inc (FSFG) stake by 81.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc acquired 14,155 shares as First Savings Finl Group Inc (FSFG)’s stock rose 12.37%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 31,523 shares with $1.70 million value, up from 17,368 last quarter. First Savings Finl Group Inc now has $140.29 million valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.83. About 4,855 shares traded. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) has declined 18.04% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.47% the S&P500. Some Historical FSFG News: 29/03/2018 BEZEQ TO SEE FIRST SAVINGS `SOMETIME IN 2018′: GRANOT; 14/05/2018 – FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC FSFG.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $70; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Savings Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSFG); 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Declares Dividend of 15c; 08/05/2018 – FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INCOME $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – First Savings 2Q EPS 69c

More notable recent First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Issues $20 Million in Subordinated Debt – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Savings Financial Group: Intriguing Opportunity To Add Bank Exposure To Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

Ejf Capital Llc decreased Pcsb Finl Corp stake by 379,689 shares to 140,992 valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sterling Bancorp Inc stake by 132,676 shares and now owns 608,157 shares. Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Lafayette Investments has invested 3.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 78,438 shares stake. Sageworth Trust holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,199 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 119,673 shares. Northstar Asset Management has 2.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lesa Sroufe owns 3,492 shares. 19,715 are held by Institute For Wealth Lc. Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2,010 shares. Fdx Incorporated invested in 0.34% or 59,721 shares. Adirondack holds 28,630 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. The Iowa-based Dubuque National Bank & Trust Tru has invested 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stellar Management Ltd Liability reported 2.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gfs Advsr Lc invested in 35,351 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Sphera Funds Mgmt, Israel-based fund reported 265,000 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 253,954 shares or 0.63% of the stock.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $157 target. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Monday, March 25 report.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. Shares for $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) stake by 18,620 shares to 172,762 valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 20,255 shares and now owns 323,572 shares. Spdr Series Trust (KRE) was raised too.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Much Can Johnson & Johnson’s Consumer Healthcare Revenue Grow Over The Next Three Years? – Forbes” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.68 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.