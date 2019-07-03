Ejf Capital Holds Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR); As Enbridge (ENB) Share Value Rose, Holder Advisors Asset Management Decreased Its Position

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 35,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,504 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 115,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 1.49 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 44.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 44,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,068 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 100,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 53,136 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep Nv (NYSE:ING) by 27,700 shares to 152,482 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Bancorp Com (NYSE:USB) by 15,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income T (EVN).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $782.38 million for 23.24 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has 24,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management has 0.16% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 215,880 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 800 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa owns 6,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Financial holds 0% or 397 shares. Intl Gru owns 22,098 shares. Prudential Finance holds 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) or 145,405 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 254,546 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 21,386 shares. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 180,190 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 53,447 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 48,853 shares stake. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company stated it has 43,524 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,906 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 898 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $125,925 activity. On Tuesday, January 22 MAIWURM JAMES J bought $31,689 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) or 1,000 shares. Michael Mark C had bought 370 shares worth $12,323 on Monday, March 11. 630 shares were bought by Stephenson Mona Abutaleb, worth $20,081. REEDER JOE also bought $29,972 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) by 96,711 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 20,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,009 shares, and cut its stake in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (NASDAQ:SVBI).