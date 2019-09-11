Ejf Capital Holding in Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Cut by $533,592; As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Crescent Park Management LP Has Raised Holding by $4.70 Million

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 29,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.38 million, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 1,368 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 20,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 100,048 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56 million, up from 80,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $274.74. About 538,187 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 15,890 shares valued at $4.32 million was sold by Mastercard Foundation. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 3.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Lc has 0.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kdi Prtn Limited Com invested in 4.78% or 57,675 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 94 shares. Asset has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jefferies Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 12,481 shares. United Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) owns 14,265 shares. Asset Management owns 1,900 shares. Japan-based Hikari Pwr has invested 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 563,512 shares. Liberty Capital, Michigan-based fund reported 5,120 shares. Oakworth Inc has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Comerica Commercial Bank reported 257,110 shares. Central Bancorp And Tru owns 309 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 87,239 shares.

