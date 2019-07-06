Ejf Capital Holding in Air Lease (AL) Raised by $499,766; Astrazeneca P L C Spsd A D R (AZN) Stock Value Rose While Us Bancorp De Has Decreased Its Stake

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Astrazeneca P L C Spsd A D R (AZN) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 14,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,664 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 66,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Astrazeneca P L C Spsd A D R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 2.80M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 25/04/2018 – Venrock-backed startup Corvidia snags $60M round to develop ex-AstraZeneca drug @BrittanyMeiling; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 03/04/2018 – FDA boost for AstraZeneca cancer therapy; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 92.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 14,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,534 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 15,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 256,755 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $954.62 million for 27.66 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 7,817 shares to 75,210 shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 3 7 Year Treasury Bond (IEI) by 3,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 751,762 shares to 170,113 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.07M shares, and cut its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA).