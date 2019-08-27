Ejf Capital Has Upped Stake in Air Lease (AL) by $499,766; As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Market Value Rose, Colonial Trust Advisors Lowered Position by $773,480

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 13,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 19,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 107,755 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 92.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 14,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 30,534 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 15,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $38.92. About 524,337 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) Co Com Stk (NYSE:DIS) by 11,748 shares to 106,752 shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Core Msciemerging (IEMG) by 25,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33 million for 14.73 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 481,057 shares. Signaturefd invested in 0% or 141 shares. 35,354 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Ontario – Canada-based Sprucegrove Invest has invested 1.51% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Moreover, First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Raymond James Finance Services holds 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 3,736 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Regions Fincl Corp holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 2.44 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Cambridge Invest Inc invested in 7,227 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Saturna Capital Corporation holds 1.19% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 332,200 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 61,264 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Investment Services Ltd reported 0.05% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company stated it has 0.18% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Pnc Group Inc holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 9,570 shares. Victory Cap Management has 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Whittier Tru holds 29,751 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Graybill Bartz And Ltd holds 3.17% or 132,196 shares. Needham Invest Ltd holds 2.04% or 175,000 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust reported 11,584 shares. Prudential Inc reported 646,859 shares. Permanens Capital Lp invested in 750 shares. Parnassus Ca reported 0.08% stake. Neuberger Berman Gru Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 31,772 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability accumulated 93 shares. 4,894 were reported by Signaturefd Llc. Underhill Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 512,475 shares or 9.31% of its portfolio.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 24,575 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $38.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnb Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 16,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,221 shares, and cut its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE).