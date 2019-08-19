Ejf Capital Has Upped Peapack (PGC) Stake by $719,472 as Valuation Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Has Decreased by $1.06 Million Its Holding

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 138,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 158,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 12.64 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 170.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 27,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The hedge fund held 43,864 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 16,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.61M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 31,232 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 132,676 shares to 608,157 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pcsb Finl Corp by 379,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,992 shares, and cut its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Reports Acquisition of Point View Wealth Management – StreetInsider.com” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dominic J. Sedicino is Promoted to Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Banking at Peapack-Gladstone Bank – GlobeNewswire” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William â€œBillâ€ M. Robb as a Senior Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager for Peapack Private – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Local Financial Services Professional Earns National Certification – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Legal & General Gru Inc Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 3,527 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Limited accumulated 153,018 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Lc has invested 0.21% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny owns 10,288 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 13,600 shares. 160,272 are owned by Rmb Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0% or 12,000 shares. Mendon Cap Corporation holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 229,770 shares. Globeflex Capital LP holds 0.15% or 26,301 shares. Prudential Fincl has 0.01% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division holds 227 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 8,239 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 807,230 were accumulated by Vanguard Incorporated.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,000 are owned by Bessemer Ltd. Anchor Cap Advsr Llc has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.69M shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Com Ma owns 20.66M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guardian Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 15,125 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 366,827 shares. Duff & Phelps Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barometer Cap Mgmt has 201,120 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Groesbeck Inv Corporation Nj accumulated 5,571 shares. Intersect Limited Liability Company invested 1.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kings Point Management has invested 1.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Curbstone Finance Mngmt holds 1.13% or 76,976 shares in its portfolio. 9,602 were accumulated by First Wilshire.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Macy’s, Cisco Systems, and Tilray – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco: Shivering China Comments And Tech Implications – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Cisco Looks Weak; Canopy Growth Gets Smoked – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.