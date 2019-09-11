Ejf Capital Has Upped Its Holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) by $1.37 Million as Share Price Rose; As Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Francisco Partners Management LP Lowered Stake

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 44.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 44,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 144,068 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 100,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 98,447 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.99% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 260,540 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Rev $106.9M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 751,762 shares to 170,113 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 1.28M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.07M shares, and cut its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Corp Et Al accumulated 8,741 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Basswood Cap Management Ltd Com invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Fmr stated it has 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has invested 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Sei Invests Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,492 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) or 37,711 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 18,567 shares stake. 133,755 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assoc. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0.06% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Alliancebernstein LP reported 871,685 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lafayette invested in 108,159 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Limited Com, California-based fund reported 81,534 shares. Ameriprise holds 715,453 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $29,972 activity. The insider Michael Mark C bought 370 shares worth $12,323.

