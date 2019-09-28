Ejf Capital Has Trimmed Stake in Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) by $729,060; As Oil Sts Intl (OIS) Valuation Declined, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Raised Stake

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 23.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 25,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The hedge fund held 81,869 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 107,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $588.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 30,973 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (OIS) by 480.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 68,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% . The institutional investor held 82,842 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 14,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Oil Sts Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $772.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 718,294 shares traded or 11.37% up from the average. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 06/03/2018 Oil States Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 09/03/2018 – GOP Senators From Oil States Revolt Against Trump’s Steel Tariff; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Rev $253.6M; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N – QTRLY REVENUE $253.6 MLN VS $151.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q REV. $253.6M, EST. $227.3M; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $33; 26/03/2018 – Oil States Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS)

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $275,519 activity.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $805.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc by 102,545 shares to 659,018 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 82,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,939 shares, and has risen its stake in First Savings Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG).

Analysts await Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BDGE’s profit will be $13.10M for 11.24 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Bridge Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.53% EPS growth.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 241,750 shares to 117,315 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 23,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,010 shares, and cut its stake in Cable One Inc.

