Ejf Capital Has Trimmed Its Position in Banc Of California (BANC) as Market Value Rose; Iridian Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Eqt (EQT) by $49.77 Million

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 98.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 2.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 40,765 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 2.13M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 08/03/2018 EQT AB: EQT to sell Mongstad Group; 21/05/2018 – EQT’S FUND VI HAS SOLD ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN TERVEYSTALO; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – JERRY ASHCROFT WILL REPLACE SCHLOTTERBECK AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – US natural gas producer EQT to sell midstream assets; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 15/03/2018 – Natgas producer EQT’s CEO Steven Schlotterbeck resigns; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 52,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.68 million, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $740.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 45,530 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Business First Bancshares In by 46,945 shares to 690,945 shares, valued at $16.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartfinancial Inc by 83,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $9.67 million for 19.16 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl accumulated 97,909 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 0.02% or 3.63M shares. Second Curve Llc owns 762,000 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 16,517 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 46,366 shares. Ranger Invest Management Lp reported 1.01 million shares. Kennedy Mngmt Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 313,186 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0% or 42,245 shares. Us-based Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Jpmorgan Chase & Comm invested in 0% or 12,934 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 244,299 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company has 13,697 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited reported 61,435 shares.

More notable recent Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Banc of California Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) CEO Jared Wolff on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banc of California, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You Considering All The Risks For Banc of California, Inc.’s (NYSE:BANC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Associated Banc-Corp to acquire First Staunton Bancshares, Inc. – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 88,526 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 712,083 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Assetmark Incorporated, California-based fund reported 258 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 2.09% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus owns 28,447 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.19% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 153,893 shares. State Street Corp reported 11.14M shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 323,270 shares. 35,912 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Stifel Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 3.27 million shares. Birch Run Cap LP holds 123,000 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 EPS, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Cary A. Bray Jr.. 1,085 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $22,503 were bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. On Friday, March 29 the insider Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745. Lushko Jonathan M. bought $150,473 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Tuesday, February 19. Jenkins Donald M. had bought 5,750 shares worth $111,895 on Friday, February 22. 1,496 shares were bought by McNally Robert Joseph, worth $28,574 on Tuesday, February 19.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 4.05 million shares to 10.31M shares, valued at $142.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.94M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of EQT Corporation – EQT – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Portion of Mountain Valley Pipeline ordered halted over water quality – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT Corporation: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VNTR, EQT, INS and OMCL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.