Ejf Capital Has Raised Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Holding; As Trex Co Com (TREX) Stock Value Rose, Rhumbline Advisers Has Lifted Position

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Trex Co Inc Com (TREX) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 12,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 189,176 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 176,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Trex Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.86. About 680,373 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 44.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 44,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 144,068 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 100,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.94. About 89,927 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp Com (NYSE:MCO) by 8,291 shares to 297,817 shares, valued at $53.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 33,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,986 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp Com (NYSE:AES).

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Trex Stock Squeezed the Housing Pessimists Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trex +10% post Q2 revenue beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Trex, and Chegg Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Trex Stumbled in Q1, and What It Means Going Forward – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brief Commentary On Trex Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:TREX) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.04% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 1.32M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 90,534 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Pdts Prns Llc has invested 0.21% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 111 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). First Mercantile holds 6,521 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 65,409 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 827,614 shares. Synovus Financial Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.02% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Pathstone Family Office Limited holds 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 194 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Sg Americas Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Coldstream Inc accumulated 3,820 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sb One Bancorp by 141,986 shares to 275,125 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 182,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 18, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is City Holding Company (CHCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 116,731 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc has 18,567 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 2,300 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 88,115 are held by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 7,700 shares. 180,190 were accumulated by Wedge Capital L LP Nc. New York-based Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.09% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Switzerland-based Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Credit Suisse Ag reported 22,666 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 12,093 shares. Ejf Cap Lc owns 144,068 shares.