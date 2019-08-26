Ejf Capital Has Lowered Its Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Stake by $13.85 Million; Stock Rose; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lifted Ecolab (ECL) Position by $305,712

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 769,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 2.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.62M, down from 3.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 162,549 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 54.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 1,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 4,937 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $203.21. About 45,003 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citizens Northern Corporation stated it has 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). King Luther Corporation reported 992,563 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 180,941 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,358 shares. Tower Bridge reported 5,295 shares stake. 238,216 are owned by Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corporation. Woodstock Corporation has 56,869 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Management Llc has 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 9,731 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested in 2,200 shares. Barometer Cap Incorporated holds 0.8% or 40,000 shares. Motco invested in 100 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 23,061 shares. 6,366 were accumulated by First State Bank Of Omaha. First Fincl Bank invested in 1% or 36,629 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi holds 2.04% or 87,913 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,500 shares to 2,527 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,010 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 44,053 shares to 144,068 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Savings Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 14,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $121.75 million for 8.66 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.