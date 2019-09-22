Ejf Capital Has Lowered Its First Horizon Natl (FHN) Position; Acadian Asset Management Has Lowered Bjs Restaurants (BJRI) Holding

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Bjs Restaurants Inc (BJRI) stake by 47.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 292,866 shares as Bjs Restaurants Inc (BJRI)’s stock declined 22.00%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 321,779 shares with $14.14M value, down from 614,645 last quarter. Bjs Restaurants Inc now has $731.90 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 568,449 shares traded or 10.80% up from the average. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 34.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Celebrates Pi Day with a $3.14 Pizza!; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club offers same-day delivery with Instacart; 19/04/2018 – BJ’s Charitable Foundation Donates a Year’s Supply of Gas and Tires to the Maryland Food Bank; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 4.2%; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club to Offer Same-Day Delivery in all Clubs with Instacart; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Plans Public Market Return With IPO Filing; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club files for IPO; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Charts Path to New Markets: IPO Tearsheet; 10/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Gets More Convenient as Members can Shop BJs.com and Pick Up in Club; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Could IPO as Soon as June or July

Ejf Capital Llc decreased First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) stake by 33.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc analyzed 1.37 million shares as First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN)'s stock rose 9.55%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 2.71 million shares with $40.39M value, down from 4.07 million last quarter. First Horizon Natl Corp now has $5.10B valuation. It closed at $16.32 lastly. It is up 8.12% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold BJRI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 19.11 million shares or 15.72% less from 22.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Legal And General Public Limited Liability owns 0% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 54,128 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.02% or 20,545 shares. 50,000 are held by Harvest Cap Strategies Ltd. Fmr Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 188 shares. The California-based Aperio Grp Limited Company has invested 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Sei holds 191,172 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability invested in 314,003 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 150,331 shares. Jennison Lc stated it has 16,075 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 716 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 74,047 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Menta Cap Limited Liability Company has 6,101 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 190,520 shares or 0% of the stock.

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) stake by 875,744 shares to 1.11M valued at $16.64 million in 2019Q2. It also upped First Cmnty Bankshares Inc V (NASDAQ:FCBC) stake by 10,748 shares and now owns 48,411 shares. Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) was raised too.

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 64.10% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.39 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $2.86 million for 63.88 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -79.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:BJRI) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Down 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Evansville, Indiana Nasdaq:BJRI – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Opens Sixth Restaurant in Indiana – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BJ’s: Having Steak For A Cheeseburger Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.25 million for 9.71 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Horizon National has $1900 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 13.36% above currents $16.32 stock price. First Horizon National had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was upgraded by UBS.

Ejf Capital Llc increased Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 30,000 shares to 60,000 valued at $845,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) stake by 185,073 shares and now owns 1.00 million shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.