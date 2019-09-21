Ejf Capital Has Lowered First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holding by $19.14 Million; As Banc Of California (BANC) Market Value Rose, Jcsd Capital Increased Holding

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 33.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.39M, down from 4.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $16.32 lastly. It is up 8.12% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Banc Of California (BANC) by 3286.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 368,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 379,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.30M, up from 11,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $729.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 748,647 shares traded or 103.23% up from the average. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS; 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 28 investors sold FHN shares while 96 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 251.42 million shares or 6.78% less from 269.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Proshare Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 64,527 shares. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.29 million shares. Forest Hill Capital Limited stated it has 2.59% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Nfc Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 23,695 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 26.40M shares. 9,620 were reported by Prelude Capital Management Ltd Co. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 83,469 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs accumulated 0.01% or 1.14 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 709,366 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 15,901 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 58,900 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Allstate has 160,213 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Us National Bank De owns 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 17,133 shares.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon Named to Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Horizon National Corp. receives SBA designation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon to Unify its Brands NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.25 million for 9.71 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $805.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 539,280 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 82,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

More notable recent Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aimmune, Apple, Aurora Cannabis, Dickâ€™s, Halliburton, HP, JPMorgan, Loweâ€™s, Lyft, Schlumberger, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CBL & Associates Properties leads financial gainers, Banc of California and Leju Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banc of California’s ex-CEO dropped from litigation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 131,040 shares to 426,300 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.