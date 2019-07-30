Ejf Capital Has Lifted By $1.37 Million Its Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Position; Sterling Construction Co Has 1.53 Sentiment

Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 72 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 47 cut down and sold their positions in Sterling Construction Co Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 20.44 million shares, up from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sterling Construction Co Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 37 Increased: 41 New Position: 31.

Ejf Capital Llc increased Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) stake by 44.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc acquired 44,053 shares as Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR)’s stock rose 0.57%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 144,068 shares with $4.51M value, up from 100,015 last quarter. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc now has $1.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 51,472 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring

Sterling Construction Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil construction firm in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, California, Hawaii, and other states in the United States. The company has market cap of $334.96 million. The firm builds, repairs, and reconstructs transportation infrastructure projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, and light rail; and water infrastructure projects comprising water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems. It has a 13.9 P/E ratio. It primarily serves the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,400 activity.

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 4.61% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for 303,825 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 198,605 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Willis Investment Counsel has 1.27% invested in the company for 230,900 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.08% in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 400,018 shares.

Analysts await Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. STRL’s profit will be $8.45M for 9.91 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 357.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.63% or 71,132 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 108,159 are owned by Lafayette Investments Inc. Clover Prtn LP accumulated 46,697 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 277,495 shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Penn Mngmt has invested 0.45% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Ejf Capital Lc has 144,068 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 104,502 shares. Sg Americas Secs holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 16,468 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 335 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

