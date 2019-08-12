Ejf Capital Has Increased Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Holding by $2.60 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile; As Ball (BLL) Valuation Rose, Iridian Asset Management Has Increased by $9.93 Million Its Position

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 174,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 2.91 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.25M, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 284,367 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 27/04/2018 – BALL CORP SAYS ON APRIL 25, BOARD AMENDED BYLAWS TO DECREASE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM THIRTEEN TO TEN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Wake Forest: Register now for HappyFeet Soccer & Preschool T-Ball; 06/03/2018 – Editorial: North Korea Has Put the Ball in Trump’s Court; 24/04/2018 – Ball Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Ball Corp. Rtgs, Otlk Stbl; $500M Sr Unscd Nts Rtd; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Master A Million™ Bouncing Ball Receives Prestigious Activity Toy of the Year Award at the Toy & Baby Industry Awards in; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts 2018 Young Fellows Ball; 12/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Completes Hand Over of Next-Gen Weather Satellite JPSS-1 to NASA, NOAA; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Rumors: Two New Game Modes Could Be Added in the Future

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 354.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 81,350 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 104,317 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 22,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 52,893 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $27.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) by 96,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 95,481 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 83,959 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 285,666 shares. Carroll Associate holds 33,996 shares. 93,089 were accumulated by Comerica Commercial Bank. Lsv Asset has invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Shine Investment Advisory Inc owns 2,000 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability stated it has 406,405 shares. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has 0.43% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 333,726 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 77,213 shares stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,394 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Stifel has invested 0% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Credit Suisse Ag holds 58,450 shares.

Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH)

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemours Co/The by 1.96M shares to 7.73 million shares, valued at $287.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 175,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)