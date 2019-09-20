Ejf Capital Has Increased Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holding; M&T Bank (MTB) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. M&T Bank has $210 highest and $15500 lowest target. $173.57’s average target is 9.89% above currents $157.95 stock price. M&T Bank had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 19. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $17400 target in Tuesday, July 2 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 9 with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 5 with “Overweight”. See M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell Old Target: $163.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $196.0000 New Target: $168.0000 Downgrade

19/07/2019 Broker: Wood Rating: Outperform Old Target: $189.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $217.0000 New Target: $206.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $176.0000 New Target: $172.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $173.0000 New Target: $174.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $150 New Target: $155 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $207 New Target: $210 Maintain

Ejf Capital Llc increased Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) stake by 49.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc acquired 581,081 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG)’s stock rose 3.82%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 1.76M shares with $62.22M value, up from 1.18 million last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc now has $16.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 1.99M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Regulator approves Citizens’ newest wealth center – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “National lender bringing tech hub to Nashville – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens goes coast-to-coast with hiring of California executive – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Ejf Capital Llc decreased Smartfinancial Inc stake by 83,141 shares to 431,659 valued at $9.36M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pcsb Finl Corp stake by 27,315 shares and now owns 113,677 shares. Randolph Bancorp Inc was reduced too.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity. $486,750 worth of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) was bought by KOCH CHARLES JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fin Ser Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 33,195 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Management invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 95,535 were reported by A D Beadell Counsel Inc. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 633,550 were accumulated by Bruni J V. 22,077 were reported by Macquarie Group Ltd. Moreover, Conning has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Farmers Merchants Investments reported 226 shares. Clark Capital Management Gru holds 1.24% or 1.66 million shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.24% or 97,475 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 94,149 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 59,869 shares. Huntington Bancorp, Ohio-based fund reported 2,538 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership reported 899,743 shares stake.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding firm for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company has market cap of $20.78 billion. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. It has a 11.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers.

More notable recent M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why These Bank Stocks Got Clobbered in August – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “SBA loan approvals in Western New York declining – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $157.95. About 336,202 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 23/04/2018 – BHARAT FINANCIAL REITERATES AIM TO GROW LOAN PORTFOLIO 45% M/T; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $194; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Noninterest Income $459M; 21/03/2018 – M&T Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate From 4.50% to 4.75%; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $980.3M; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Leads Construction Loan for MCR and MORSE Development’s TWA Hotel at JFK Airport