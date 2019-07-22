Ejf Capital Has Decreased Its Fnb Pa (FNB) Holding by $11.89 Million; Pl Capital Advisors Cut Its Bankfinancial (BFIN) Position by $9.17 Million

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 17,424 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 17.02% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 46.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 1.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 1.43 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 15.39% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold BFIN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 49,600 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Product Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 5,725 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 188,964 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Hillsdale Inv Inc reported 240 shares stake. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 298 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 1.46 million shares. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 107,838 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Prelude Cap Ltd Liability holds 539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 60,031 shares.

Analysts await BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. BFIN’s profit will be $3.88 million for 13.52 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by BankFinancial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 103,000 shares to 206,000 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.19 million for 10.12 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Management holds 75,124 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank invested in 0% or 602 shares. M&T State Bank has 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Quantitative Invest Lc reported 0.06% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). 320,355 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James Tru Na reported 21,440 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Security Tru reported 1,350 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 10,702 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Company has 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 80,340 shares. 16,267 were reported by Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Hgk Asset Incorporated reported 0.09% stake. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 110,900 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment invested in 0.02% or 191,808 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De has 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coastal Finl Corp Wa by 135,074 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $18.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 81,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).