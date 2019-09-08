Ejf Capital Has Decreased Its Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Holding by $591,803; As Keycorp New Com (KEY) Market Value Rose, Tributary Capital Management Decreased by $547,500 Its Holding

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New Com (KEY) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 56,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $882,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 8.82 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 20,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The hedge fund held 107,009 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 127,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.87. About 21,411 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,258 are owned by Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 3,752 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Lc reported 56,564 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 16.54M shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 392,129 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 1.31 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bluestein R H And Communication accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Kentucky Retirement has 44,105 shares. Da Davidson & Com owns 220,634 shares. Bb&T Limited reported 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Paloma Management holds 0.04% or 102,847 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cleararc has 0.07% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 6.24M are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $469.14 million for 8.75 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 282,381 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $15.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp Com (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Savings Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 14,155 shares to 31,523 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 103,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Business First Bancshares In.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.33 million activity. BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – L.L.C. had sold 34,737 shares worth $1.07M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold BDGE shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 0.92% more from 11.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saybrook Nc invested in 46,727 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 5,117 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 115,535 shares. D E Shaw Company, a New York-based fund reported 29,842 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 7,464 shares. Ulysses Ltd Liability Company has 378,805 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 18,500 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs stated it has 1,500 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 197,954 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 7,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0% or 58,627 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 5,253 shares. Community Bancshares Na has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) or 7,180 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 35,101 shares.

Analysts await Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BDGE’s profit will be $12.95M for 10.18 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Bridge Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.53% EPS growth.