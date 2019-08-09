Ejf Capital Has Cut Synovus Finl (SNV) Holding by $4.75 Million; As Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Valuation Declined, Crescent Park Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $7.17 Million

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 139,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.92 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 364,548 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 146,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.63 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 1.02M shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 30/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Announces Personalized Portfolios; 22/04/2018 – DJ TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMTD); 09/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Host Earnings Conference Call; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 03/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Welcomes Applications for 2018 NextGen Financial Planning Scholarships & Grants; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Net $271M; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 31/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade CEO to Speak at Sandler O’Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $515.93M for 12.06 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc owns 42,000 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 16,501 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp accumulated 0.08% or 16,298 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 9,861 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 15.16 million shares. First Mercantile reported 0.04% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Jennison Ltd Liability Co owns 1.13M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp owns 199,329 shares. D E Shaw And Com Incorporated reported 0.01% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Suntrust Banks Inc owns 45,632 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 242,824 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl has 0.01% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.03% or 256,298 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.02% or 988,836 shares.

More notable recent TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Upcoming IPOs for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Soft Lending Hurt Regions Financial’s (RF) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMTD International prices IPO at $8.38, within the range – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese investment bank AMTD International files for a $200 million US IPO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $158.47M for 8.94 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.