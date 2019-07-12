Ejf Capital Has Cut Stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares (GFED) by $2.13 Million; As Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Market Value Declined, Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 75,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.20 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 66,464 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (GFED) by 49.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 96,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 196,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.84M market cap company. The stock increased 5.60% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 886 shares traded. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has risen 2.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 20/04/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST -ON APRIL 16, NSA OP & CO ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT AND RELEASE OF PARENT GUARANTY TO AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 6, 2016; 22/05/2018 – ITAFOS ANNOUNCES US$165 MILLION CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 23/04/2018 – DJ Triad Guaranty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGICQ); 20/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S GUARANTY TRUST BANK MD AGBAJE SAYS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Times Guaranty for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/03/2018 – ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL – UNIT ENTERED AGREEMENT TO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS AND MODIFICATIONS TO TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY, DATED MAY 29, 2015; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL SAYS ON MAY 7,IN RELATION TO COMPLETION OF ASSET SALE, CO TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT & GUARANTY DATED MAY 29, 2015 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – “Fake” Gold Coin Is Actually Worth Millions, According to Numismatic Guaranty Corporation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clover Prns LP has 4.71% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 110,400 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 8,558 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 117,700 shares. Fmr Llc has 158,599 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 0.29% or 29,029 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). 155,200 are held by Prudential. Trexquant Lp has invested 0.02% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 2.10M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 33,132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners Ltd Co reported 1,000 shares stake. Northern Corp invested in 853,017 shares. State Street accumulated 962,368 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $2.22 million activity. $125,350 worth of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) shares were bought by Lloyd John K.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 509,527 shares to 12,750 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 20,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,033 activity. $11,780 worth of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was bought by Peters Carter M. Shares for $2,282 were bought by Williams Daniel Winton on Tuesday, June 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold GFED shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 4.46% less from 1.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ejf Capital Llc stated it has 100,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Northern Trust invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Salzhauer Michael stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc reported 549 shares. Bridgeway Cap owns 20,856 shares. State Street accumulated 12,873 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 143,487 shares. Maltese Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Us State Bank De accumulated 0% or 89 shares. Zpr Mngmt invested 0.78% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 119 shares. Vanguard invested in 41,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Cap Limited Co (Trc) reported 316 shares stake. 1,438 are held by Blackrock Incorporated. Fj Capital Management Ltd holds 439,959 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GFED’s profit will be $2.38M for 11.56 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.