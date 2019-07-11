Ejf Capital Has Cut Its Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Holding as Market Value Declined; Monarch Partners Asset Management Decreased Unitil (UTL) Stake by $2.09 Million as Share Value Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitil Corp (UTL) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 38,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,731 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88 million, down from 276,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $896.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $60.12. About 3,057 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 19.97% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 20,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 107,009 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 127,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 6,502 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 19.31% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 52,416 shares to 148,462 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 42,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I.

Analysts await Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 112.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Unitil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -102.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unitil CFO Mark Collin to retire, Christine Vaughan named – Seeking Alpha” on January 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unitil declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Unitil Declares Common Stock Dividend NYSE:UTL – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy General Mills (GIS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold UTL shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 9.27 million shares or 3.64% more from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech holds 4,470 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 65,355 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Products Prns Ltd Liability holds 10,271 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. D E Shaw owns 6,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Frontier Management Limited Company stated it has 884,069 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Toronto Dominion Bancshares owns 15 shares. 93,662 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 65,599 shares. Parametric Lc accumulated 102,360 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 29,203 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tributary Lc reported 197,690 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Moody State Bank Tru Division owns 0% invested in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 97 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd owns 27,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold BDGE shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 0.92% more from 11.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Llp stated it has 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 58,627 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Castine Limited Liability Corp holds 0.68% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Management Limited Liability accumulated 3,050 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moors Cabot has invested 0.02% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 7,464 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 20,617 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corp owns 214,859 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 7,200 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 20 shares. 25,409 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. 30,797 are held by Wells Fargo And Com Mn. Victory Mngmt holds 0% or 47,557 shares in its portfolio. Ejf Ltd Liability Corp reported 107,009 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 14,699 shares to 30,534 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartfinancial Inc by 83,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,800 shares, and has risen its stake in First Savings Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $5.52 million activity. Lindenbaum Nathan bought $86,747 worth of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) on Friday, May 31.