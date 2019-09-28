Ejf Capital Has Boosted By $20.34 Million Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake; Lpl Financial Has Upped Ares Cap (ARCC) Holding By $873,426

Lpl Financial Llc increased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 5.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lpl Financial Llc acquired 51,378 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Lpl Financial Llc holds 1.04 million shares with $18.69 million value, up from 990,489 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $8.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 1.61M shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant

Ejf Capital Llc increased Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) stake by 49.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc acquired 581,081 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG)’s stock rose 3.82%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 1.76 million shares with $62.22M value, up from 1.18 million last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc now has $15.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 4.49 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Regulator approves Citizens’ newest wealth center – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “National lender bringing tech hub to Nashville – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 43,619 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk, Japan-based fund reported 419,999 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 59,730 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc invested in 0.04% or 12,829 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel reported 393,951 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc accumulated 26,050 shares. Cibc World Inc reported 136,677 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested in 85,099 shares. Victory Capital Management stated it has 0.03% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh owns 27,100 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Fincl Architects accumulated 179 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset Lc reported 6.14M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,078 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc decreased Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) stake by 32,020 shares to 355,309 valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Coastal Finl Corp Wa stake by 59,732 shares and now owns 1.04M shares. Sb One Bancorp was reduced too.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity. On Tuesday, August 20 the insider KOCH CHARLES JOHN bought $486,750.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital has $2000 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 5.28% above currents $18.76 stock price. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 19 to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corporation holds 113,396 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 6,210 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited, Colorado-based fund reported 17,525 shares. Omers Administration Corp invested in 0.65% or 3.45 million shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh has invested 0.05% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 3,450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Shanda Asset Ltd has invested 0.34% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Boston Prns has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 14,864 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 36,500 shares. Beck Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 90,640 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 10,900 shares in its portfolio. 23,502 were accumulated by Merriman Wealth Mgmt. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0% or 13,256 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital: 8.5% Yield, Stable Income Potential – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 â€˜Aâ€™-Rated High-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Reasons to Add Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Lpl Financial Llc decreased Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) stake by 6,955 shares to 29,841 valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IFGL) stake by 33,935 shares and now owns 53,682 shares. Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) was reduced too.