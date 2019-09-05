Ejf Capital Decreased Stake in Shore Bancshares (SHBI) as Share Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Has Upped by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) by 18.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 64,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 283,851 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, down from 348,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Shore Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.95M market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 6,942 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 14.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.73. About 2.84 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold SHBI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 2.43% less from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 53,691 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Limited Liability Company has 2,525 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability has 0.28% invested in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Morgan Stanley reported 88,785 shares stake. Ejf Ltd Liability Co accumulated 283,851 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 30,702 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Mngmt holds 0.08% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) or 55,700 shares. Kennedy Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.03% or 80,396 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 73,714 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Banc Funds Com Ltd accumulated 0.62% or 551,916 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Sandy Spring Bank invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Maltese Capital Llc reported 227,300 shares. Citigroup owns 3,109 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Business First Bancshares In by 46,945 shares to 690,945 shares, valued at $16.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 14,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST).