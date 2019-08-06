Ejf Capital Decreased Its Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $6.38 Million as Stock Value Rose; Guinness Asset Management LTD Upped Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Holding

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 65,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 360,462 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69 million, up from 294,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 4.94 million shares traded or 60.33% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 93.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 133,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483,000, down from 143,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 25.46M shares traded or 32.80% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Practices Probed by Labor Department; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to $1 Billion Fine in Settlement (Audio); 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo could face as much as $1 billion in fines; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019 — 3rd Update; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CITES ADDED LEGAL ACCRUAL ON $1B PENALTY; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS NO POINT CHANGING BERKSHIRE’S POLICY TOWARD DIVIDENDS, SHARE REPURCHASES BECAUSE IT WORKS SO WELL; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo settles securities fraud suit for $480m

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.25% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 3.35M shares. Associated Banc holds 0.43% or 155,255 shares. 136,058 are held by Channing Cap Ltd Liability Com. Daily Journal holds 52.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.59M shares. Boston Research & Management accumulated 5,945 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested in 1.12% or 52,640 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 3.78 million shares stake. Joel Isaacson Ltd Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 66,550 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares & Co has 0.67% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Greenwood Gearhart Inc invested 1.92% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Strs Ohio holds 0.82% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 3.77M shares. Private Grp reported 250,879 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 20,358 shares. Moreover, Smithbridge Asset Management De has 0.25% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 8,539 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 190,232 shares to 246,781 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 11,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartfinancial Inc.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.22 billion for 9.69 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

