Ejf Capital Cut Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (SVBI) Stake by $1.64 Million; Cooper Creek Partners Management Trimmed G (GIII) Holding by $3.36 Million as Shares Declined

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (SVBI) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 182,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 7,616 shares traded. Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) has declined 2.09% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SVBI News: 29/05/2018 – Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC SVT.L FY REVENUE FROM CONT OPS ROSE 3.4 PCT TO 1.694 BLN STG; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent FY Turnover GBP1.69B; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent FY 2018 Pretax Profit Declines 8%; 12/04/2018 – SEVERN TRENT: WATER SUPPLY INTERRUPTIONS IN ELLESMERE/OSWESTRY; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC – FY GROUP UNDERLYING PBIT OF £541 MLN, UP £21 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent FY18 Underlying PBIT up 4% to GBP541M; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent Raises Final Dividend to 51.92P; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent defies critics with £197m payout; 25/05/2018 – Severn Trent’s tap runneth over

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in G (GIII) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 86,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The hedge fund held 139,527 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 225,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.80% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 447,928 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover; 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII); 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 27,672 shares to 43,864 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 794,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmark Group Inc.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 76,900 shares to 268,784 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Analysts await G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GIII’s profit will be $11.26 million for 22.65 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.