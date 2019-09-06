Ejf Capital Continues to Hold Position in Regions Finl New (RF); Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Holder Bank Of Hawaii Has Increased Position by $515,250

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 63.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 6,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 17,745 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 10,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $72.57. About 739,236 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 103,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 550,802 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, up from 447,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 10.17M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.26 million shares. Meridian Management Co holds 18,226 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Lpl Fin Limited has 0% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 104,870 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 10,260 shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Assocs LP has 0.06% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Nfc Invs Limited reported 19,235 shares stake. 90,047 are owned by Homrich & Berg. Korea invested in 0.08% or 1.24M shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Limited invested in 0.04% or 478,865 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp accumulated 63,893 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 21,000 shares. Annex Advisory Service Llc holds 0.23% or 109,324 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc owns 118,485 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 1.19 million shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 132,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,157 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVW) by 11,273 shares to 80,180 shares, valued at $13.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IXUS) by 7,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).