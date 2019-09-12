Ejf Capital Continues to Hold Position in Fnb Pa (FNB); Fir Tree Has Lifted Its Stake in Extended Stay Amer (STAY) as Stock Price Declined

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 28,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.71 million, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 1.51M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96M, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 2.33 million shares traded or 12.63% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY)

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. The insider Halkyard Jonathan S bought $146,294.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies reported 25,172 shares. Miles has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd has 0.06% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Natixis has invested 0.1% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 1.68M shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested in 0.01% or 1.24M shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 11,900 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 17,737 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 813,468 shares stake. Hawk Ridge Cap Mngmt Lp reported 1.09 million shares or 3.4% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 7.65 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lpl Fin Lc has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45 billion and $999.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 67,447 shares to 143,554 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Acquisition Corp by 30,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 32,020 shares to 355,309 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Randolph Bancorp Inc.