Eii Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Com (HST) as Stock Value Declined; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose While Guggenheim Capital Cut Its Holding by $809,363

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com (HST) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 17,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 90,467 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, down from 107,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 2.52M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 15,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 625,778 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.73M, down from 641,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 1.90 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06 billion and $187.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 8,792 shares to 92,622 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (NYSE:SPG) by 2,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold HST shares while 151 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 8.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.37 per share. HST’s profit will be $248.10M for 12.72 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 21.96 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings.