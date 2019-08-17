Eii Capital Management Trimmed By $361,026 Its Hcp Com (HCP) Stake; Brant Point Investment Management Has Cut Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased Hcp Inc Com (HCP) stake by 16.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 11,646 shares as Hcp Inc Com (HCP)’s stock rose 6.68%. The Eii Capital Management Inc holds 60,544 shares with $1.90M value, down from 72,190 last quarter. Hcp Inc Com now has $16.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 2.28 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 56.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 49,800 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 37,721 shares with $3.80 million value, down from 87,521 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $59.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 1.21M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCP adjusts guidance; shares fall 1.2% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “HCP Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Gained 34% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.06% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Cohen Steers Inc accumulated 14.21 million shares or 1.23% of the stock. Macquarie invested in 927,722 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 1,600 were reported by Carroll. Honeywell Intl Inc invested in 163,881 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Fiera Cap invested in 7,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 0.05% or 323,046 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 1,715 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd owns 6,730 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Llc holds 4,785 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Commonwealth National Bank Of stated it has 65,057 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -5.38% below currents $125.37 stock price. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, February 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Monday, July 1 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Friday, February 22. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $101 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was initiated by SunTrust.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) stake by 21,218 shares to 121,218 valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) stake by 47,731 shares and now owns 92,726 shares. Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) was raised too.