Eii Capital Management Stake in Hcp Com (HCP) Trimmed by $361,026 as Market Value Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose While Qv Investors Has Lowered Holding by $8.46 Million

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc Com (HCP) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 11,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 60,544 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 72,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 1.28M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 69,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 137,535 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.85 million, down from 206,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $132.66. About 1.73 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.43% or 2.80M shares. 11,393 are owned by Amica Retiree Med. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.09% or 2.12 million shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Chemical Comml Bank holds 0.07% or 18,545 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division has 31,809 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 1.13M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 318,442 shares. Georgia-based Crawford Counsel has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Mount Lucas Mngmt Lp holds 0.36% or 68,760 shares in its portfolio. 2.69M were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Ing Groep Nv reported 143,913 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co reported 525,925 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.11 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8.59M shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 1.49% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 47,875 shares. Broderick Brian C has invested 1.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 0.08% stake. Cadence Cap Management Llc invested in 44,768 shares or 0.49% of the stock. America First Investment Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 665 shares. 37,645 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corporation. The Wisconsin-based First Business Fincl Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 2,503 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The stated it has 2.74 million shares. King Wealth holds 0.84% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 21,969 shares. Roberts Glore Il accumulated 30,874 shares. Beech Hill Advsr has 3,200 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Gfs Ltd Liability reported 0.69% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd Llc invested 1.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).