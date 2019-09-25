Eii Capital Management Position In Prologis Com (PLD) Was Raised; Vontobel Asset Management Lowered Its Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Position by $18.09 Million as Stock Price Declined

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 8,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 92,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42 million, up from 83,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 2.19 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 190,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 5.65M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $541.46M, down from 5.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $96.12. About 413,452 shares traded or 33.21% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $13.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc by 6,966 shares to 183,515 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).

Analysts await Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 20.19 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Capital Invsts has 0.1% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 5.20M shares. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh invested in 18,161 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 1.38% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Creative Planning accumulated 8,155 shares. Huntington Bancorp has 360,409 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Management has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 0.19% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 128,106 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com reported 22,761 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Financial Bank De has invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Charter Trust Co has invested 0.1% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Putnam Fl Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 2,282 shares. Moreover, M&T Financial Bank has 0.03% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 67,887 shares. Horizon Invests Lc has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Atria Invests Limited Liability Co accumulated 16,300 shares.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06 billion and $187.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc Com (NYSE:UDR) by 9,706 shares to 27,320 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS) by 1,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,363 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:HST).