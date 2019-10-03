Eii Capital Management Position In Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) Was Has Lifted; Dorsal Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $17.50 Million

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.62 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 2.85 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 5,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 20,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 15,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $153.87. About 216,131 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF) by 261,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $18.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (NYSE:TIF) by 261,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 22,050 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advisors accumulated 70,144 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc invested in 11,755 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Azimuth Management Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,284 shares. State Bank Of The West has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.55% or 28,177 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 115,548 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. California-based American Money Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ally Inc invested in 0.43% or 25,000 shares. Pggm Invests accumulated 0.6% or 1.18M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Norinchukin Financial Bank The accumulated 133,112 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.23% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cape Ann Bancshares has 0.63% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Honeywell has invested 2.17% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Llc has invested 0.06% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,138 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 6,630 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 211,000 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Capital reported 17,264 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0.03% or 1.09 million shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested in 0.21% or 309,734 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus holds 1,831 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Century invested in 0.06% or 420,695 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated reported 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Research Glob Invsts has invested 0.09% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Victory Management owns 17,996 shares. Zacks Inv Management has 23,039 shares. Axa invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).