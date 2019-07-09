Eii Capital Management Lowered Public Storage Com (PSA) Position by $472,409; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Tci Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 835.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 73,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,288 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63 million, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $201.32. About 14.04M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 04/05/2018 – Kansas lawmakers pass adoption bill critics say biased against gay couples

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage Com (PSA) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 2,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,697 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, down from 19,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Public Storage Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $247.05. About 328,561 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, down 0.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.65 per share. PSA’s profit will be $460.75 million for 23.39 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

