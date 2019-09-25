Eii Capital Management Lowered Its Udr Com (UDR) Position by $427,064 as Share Value Rose; David R Rahn & Associates Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Cut by $1.29 Million as Stock Value Declined

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Udr Inc Com (UDR) by 26.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 27,320 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 37,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Udr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 1.46 million shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr

David R Rahn & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc sold 681 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04M, down from 3,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with seemingly random laughter; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS MOST UNITS SOLD IN 2017 WERE BY THIRD-PARTY SELLERS; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Amazon’s Commercial Paper ‘A-1+’; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC 002045.SZ SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY OFFICIAL NOTICE FROM AMAZON.COM TO RECALL ITS PORTABLE CHARGES, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $152.28M for 23.10 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 8,792 shares to 92,622 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (NYSE:ELS) by 3,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold UDR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 268.57 million shares or 0.38% less from 269.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 24,108 shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 6,213 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 41,713 shares. Moreover, Daiwa has 4.98% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Mcmillion Cap Management holds 1,468 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.03% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Ent reported 71 shares stake. Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.06% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.05% or 453,771 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.04% or 1.40M shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc holds 2,188 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). 932,090 were reported by Sei. Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 7,378 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century invested in 2.95% or 1.57M shares. Ami Invest Management reported 283 shares. 886 were reported by Private Ocean. Morgan Stanley holds 4.50M shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Robecosam Ag accumulated 1,115 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability reported 1.89% stake. Clearbridge Lc holds 1.94% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Pecaut And stated it has 107 shares. Moreover, Fca Corp Tx has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 330 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 0.96% or 24,774 shares in its portfolio. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 801 shares. Mcdaniel Terry holds 1,232 shares. Scholtz Co Ltd Co reported 5.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 54,930 shares. Aperio Limited Co invested in 275,502 shares.

