Eii Capital Management Lowered Its Macerich Co Com (MAC) Position by $441,481; Avalon Global Asset Management Raised Holding in Lennar (LEN) by $490,000

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.69 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Macerich Co Com (MAC) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 10,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 35,374 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 45,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 1.86 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 5,000 shares to 92,100 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,620 shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Retail Bank Tru has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 26,789 are held by Kbc Grp Nv. Weiss Multi invested in 57,199 shares. Pnc Financial invested in 54,194 shares. Moreover, Prescott Gp Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 0.14% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 14,393 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs accumulated 0.01% or 5,198 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Inc has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38,124 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 107,783 shares. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership has 1.57% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 220,000 shares. Tower Ltd (Trc) stated it has 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Canandaigua Financial Bank Trust holds 9,577 shares. Amp Cap reported 305,959 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 99,911 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 27,259 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 8,800 shares. Moreover, Sector Pension Invest Board has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 8,856 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 128 shares. Pnc Finance Serv Gp invested in 0% or 4,539 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 133,909 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has 318,577 shares. Nomura stated it has 14,934 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 31,960 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking holds 0.01% or 79,718 shares in its portfolio. Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0.23% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 1.51M shares. Fifth Third Bancorp accumulated 1,323 shares.

