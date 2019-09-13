Eii Capital Management Lifted Its Simon Ppty Group New Com (SPG) Position by $353,775; Stock Value Declined; Bottomline Technologies De Common (EPAY) Holder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position by $1.23 Million as Valuation Declined

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (SPG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 45,732 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.31M, up from 43,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $154.96. About 491,727 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Common (EPAY) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 317,367 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.04 million, up from 289,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $41.7. About 44,382 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Conestoga Advsr Ltd has 2.18% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 117,578 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0% or 80,400 shares. First Limited Partnership holds 0% or 8,071 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 32,068 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 31,229 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 25,668 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 14,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 65,980 shares. Ruggie Cap Grp invested in 0% or 40 shares. Capital Ww owns 3.54M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 49,929 shares. 39,095 were reported by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 86,660 shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Reit (NYSE:OFC) by 32,600 shares to 513,302 shares, valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 527,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,715 shares, and cut its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO).

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06 billion and $187.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 2,588 shares to 17,108 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp Com (NYSE:O) by 5,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,360 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:AVB).